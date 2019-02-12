Local Entrepreneurs Open Always Best Care of Mesa

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it has opened its newest franchise in Mesa, Arizona. Always Best Care Senior Services of Mesa marks the company's third location in the state of Arizona. Owned and operated by first-time franchisees John and Ganeen Harstick and their son Trevor Keeling, Always Best Care Senior Services of Mesa will provide a senior care solution in a state that is among the country's most popular for retirees.

"John, Ganeen and Trevor are ambitious, passionate and eager to hit the ground running in their local community," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "We're truly elated to welcome them as the newest additions to our Always Best Care family and are confident that they will utilize their strong expertise in business management to provide the highest level of quality care to the growing senior population in Mesa. We look forward to supporting their efforts as they dive into the market and form meaningful relationships with the healthcare professionals, along with families in need, for years to come."

As long-time residents of Mesa, the entrepreneurial family brings decades of combined professional experience in various skillsets and departments, including human resources, leadership development and management and healthcare industries. Prior to joining Always Best Care, Ganeen served as the Executive Director of Higher Education STO, a non profit dedicated to helping at need students attend a school of their choice that addresses their unique physical, emotional and educational needs. John brings 36 years of experience in the human resources field, where he worked in various industries including, healthcare, financial services and manufacturing. Trevor is a practicing Registered Respiratory Therapist and Vascular Access Specialist.

"My family and I have always been passionate about helping others in need and we wanted to do our part. Opening a senior care agency in a state ranked as the #2 place for seniors to retire felt like a natural fit," said Ganeen. "The rising senior population, coupled with the latest trend of aging in place, will position our business as a much needed resource for families and loved ones in need of reliable services. We strive to provide the absolute best care by working with the tools provided through the Always Best Care corporate team, along with the trusted caregivers and healthcare partners across Mesa and surrounding areas."

Located at 7165 E University Dr. Suite 144, Always Best Care Senior Services of Mesa will provide senior care services to several communities including Mesa, Apache Junction, San Tan Valley, Las Sendas and surrounding areas. The agency will host a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on April 17.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three separate revenue streams for its franchisees. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care Senior Services of Mesa, or for a free evaluation, please call 480-984-8000, email gharstick@abc-seniors.com and visit www.alwaysbestcarehelp.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

