Local Entrepreneurs to Open Two Big Blue Swim Schools in North Atlanta

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Swim School , one of the nation's fastest-growing swim school franchises, is partnering with Abhay Shinde, Tanmay Dharmadhikari, and Sagar Laghate to bring two pools to North Atlanta over the next two years. The trio signed on to be Big Blue franchise partners because they were drawn to the high-quality investment opportunity and best-in-class consumer offerings.

"Abhay, Tanmay, and Sagar make a powerhouse team as franchise partners and we are excited about the expansion they will bring to Atlanta," said Scott Thompson, Big Blue's Chief Development Officer. "Sagar, Abhay, and Tanmay have always wanted to own a business together in the child enrichment space, and we know they will live the Big Blue mission and create inspiring moments for kids and families throughout the greater Atlanta area."

This is the first franchise partnership for the trio and they look forward to the services and expertise provided by Big Blue's leadership team, including full support in site location, lease negotiation, construction, and facilities management.

"As part of the Big Blue Swim School family, we will help the youth and families in our community with this vital life skill," said Dharmadhikari. "Big Blue teaches children how to be safe around the water and grow in confidence as they learn to swim. Most importantly, they have fun while learning. We are proud to have the opportunity to deliver Big Blue's mission to the families in Atlanta."

Atlanta is the home to Level 5 Capital Partners, who invested in Big Blue Swim School in 2017 to grow the company through franchising. Big Blue Swim School will open its first pool in Atlanta this spring in Johns Creek.

Since launching in 2009, Big Blue has approached swim instruction holistically, imparting confidence and self-esteem in students while providing parents with feedback on their child's progress. Started by five-time National Champion swimmer Chris DeJong, Big Blue Swim School is emerging as one of the dominant players in the $3 billion swim school industry . The brand's semi-absentee business model supports franchise partners with proprietary enterprise technology, a recession-resistant business model, and strong unit economics. With 66 franchises locations sold in 14 states, Big Blue is positioned to be the market leader in an underserved and fragmented industry valued at $3B annually.

