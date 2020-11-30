Local Favorite Mendocino Farms Opening in Culver City

Why is this important? Its 16th Los Angeles location (and 36th overall), the Culver City opening highlights the brand's popularity and expansion in this growing market. Given the current COVID-19 climate changing eating out habits, this location offers a unique opportunity for guests to pick up a meal and enjoy in the greenspace available at The Culver Steps in addition to offering contactless curbside pick-up and delivery. The restaurant is celebrating its Culver City Grand Opening by:

Providing a free entrée with any menu purchase when locals sign up online for a My Mendo account (must select " Los Angeles - Culver City " as their favorite store) before opening day, Dec. 9 .

for a account (must select " - " as their favorite store) before opening day, . Inviting local schools to host a Digital Give Back Day in which Mendocino Farms will donate 50% of proceeds back to the school (must host fundraiser before March 9, 2021 with Culver City location).

"Mendocino Farms has always felt right at home in Los Angeles, and we're excited to be opening our 16th location in the area. We look forward to tapping into the many amenities available at The Culver Steps, such as outdoor dining and convenient parking, to better serve our craveable sandwiches and salads to the L.A. community. Our team hopes to create and make this sense of gathering easily accessible whether dining in with us – as local mandates allow – or eating at home and the office."

- Kevin Miles, Chief Executive Officer, Mendocino Farms

What can I get? Guests can enjoy the menu, featuring seasonal Fall and Winter dishes such as the restaurant's 15th anniversary sandwich, the Black Tie Turkey Club – shaved, roasted turkey breast, nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon, Havarti cheese, white truffle aioli, pickled red onions, and arugula on a garlic butter toasted brioche bun. Specials are accompanied by signature fan favorites like the Avocado and Quinoa Superfood Ensalad, made with chopped romaine, curly kale, quinoa and millet, housemade superfood krunchies, succotash with roasted corn, black beans and jicama, red onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, grape tomatoes, and avocado topped with chipotle vinaigrette.

How/where can I get it? Order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pick-up or delivery. Delivery also available through third-party partners: Postmates, DoorDash, and UberEats. For guests who prefer to dine in once local mandates allow, the restaurant will also offer outdoor seating in the park-like plaza of The Culver Steps, while adhering to strict health and safety guidelines. Free underground parking is available for one hour. Mendocino Farms Culver City is located at 9300 Culver Blvd across from the Culver Studios. Go here for more info about the Culver City location.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms offers a diverse menu of gourmet, chef-driven and seasonal sandwiches and soulful salads made from the highest quality and freshest ingredients, a product of strong relationships with local farms and artisan partners. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms promotes a farm-to-table philosophy by using local, seasonal ingredients in its menu. With 36 locations in California and Texas and counting, Mendocino Farms aims to offer more than just a satisfying meal by prioritizing giving back to the community and envisioning their restaurant locations as welcoming neighborhood gathering places where friends, families, and coworkers can come together over thoughtful food prepared with love, and maybe even learn something new about a local farm or a special seasonal ingredient. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com .

