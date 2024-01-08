Local Friend Duo to Open New Blo Blow Dry Bar in Canfield, Marks the Second Location in Ohio

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in Canfield, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

CANFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on Friday, Jan. 12 in Canfield. Located at 4559 Boardman Canfield Rd., the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $75, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Lisa Henn and Evangela Hazimihalis. Longtime friends, Henn and Hazimihalis have been talking about opening a blow dry bar in Canfield for years. Both knowing how difficult it is to do hair at home, their ultimate goal was to bring a place where women could walk in and get their hair done with no stress involved. Now, this dream is coming to life and they are excited to bring Blo Blow Dry Bar to their home community.

"Evangela and I have talked a lot about how hard it is to do our own hair for events," said Henn. "Whether someone is getting their hair done for a wedding, work event, school dance or just to get out of the house for a self-care day, we want them to feel beautiful and confident after an appointment at Blo Blow Dry Bar. If we can make that happen, then we have succeeded."

Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $34, running from Jan. 12 – Feb. 11. The new Blo Blow Dry Bar of Canfield will also offer a Founders rate membership, discounted to $75 a month. To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar Canfield will host a grand opening event on Jan. 20 with raffles and special décor.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updos and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Canfield, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-canfield/ or call (330) 286-3484.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Emily Otter, Fishman Public Relations, 440-623-6532, or [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar