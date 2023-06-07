LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS AND LEADERS IN CONGRESS HEIGHTS TO CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING OF NEW SHOPPING CENTER AND CULTURAL AND COMMUNITY HUB WITH RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY AND EXPERIENCE PREVIEW
07 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET
WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local leaders will open the doors to the highly-anticipated Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak with a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration in the first of three community events taking place in the lead up to and on the Juneteenth holiday. As part of the ribbon-cutting celebration, attendees and members of the press will have the opportunity to be the first to preview the new facility and experience all of its offerings and features, and meet the thirteen local business owners–all from Wards 7 and 8, and most opening their first brick-and-mortar shop. The celebration will also include a variety of performers, a fashion show featuring streetwear brands whose apparel and merchandise is offered at the Retail Village.
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
*The ribbon cutting photo opportunity with government leaders will occur at approximately 11:30 a.m.
|
WHERE:
|
Sycamore & Oak Retail Village (Adjacent to The Entertainment & Sports Arena)
1100 Oak Drive SE
Washington, DC
|
WHO:
|
|
RSVP:
|
RSVP Required
Julie Walsh, [email protected]; P: +1 419 349 0488
About The Sycamore & Oak Retail Village
The Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak is a year-round destination and community resource for shopping, arts, culture, and wellness. Located on the historic former St. Elizabeths campus in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C., the 23,000 square foot Retail Village incubates retail and food concepts that originated in the community, including thirteen local businesses representing a variety of specialties including three streetwear brands, two beauty and skincare shops, two art boutiques, a fitness operator, four food vendors, and a fresh food market. To learn more, please visit: sycamoreandoak.com
CONTACT:
Julie Walsh, P: +1 419 349 0488, [email protected]
SOURCE Sycamore & Oak
Share this article