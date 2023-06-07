LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS AND LEADERS IN CONGRESS HEIGHTS TO CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING OF NEW SHOPPING CENTER AND CULTURAL AND COMMUNITY HUB WITH RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY AND EXPERIENCE PREVIEW

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local leaders will open the doors to the highly-anticipated Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak with a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration in the first of three community events taking place in the lead up to and on the Juneteenth holiday. As part of the ribbon-cutting celebration, attendees and members of the press will have the opportunity to be the first to preview the new facility and experience all of its offerings and features, and meet the thirteen local business owners–all from Wards 7 and 8, and most opening their first brick-and-mortar shop. The celebration will also include a variety of performers, a fashion show featuring streetwear brands whose apparel and merchandise is offered at the Retail Village.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Media check-in begins at 10:15 a.m.
The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. and conclude by 12 noon

 

*The ribbon cutting photo opportunity with government leaders will occur at approximately 11:30 a.m.
*A second ribbon-cutting of the business owners cutting ribbons directly in front of their stores will occur at 11:45 a.m.

 

WHERE:

Sycamore & Oak Retail Village (Adjacent to The Entertainment & Sports Arena)

1100 Oak Drive SE

Washington, DC

 

WHO:
  • Several high-level D.C. government officials (names to be announced soon)
  • David Adjaye, founder and principal at Adjaye Associates and design architect of Sycamore & Oak (via taped video)
  • Le'Greg Harrison, owner of The Museum D.C., one of the Incubator businesses at the Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak and Experience Manager for Sycamore & Oak
  • William Passmore, Managing Partner, Redbrick LMD, the development, investment and management partner of Sycamore & Oak
  • Monica Ray, president of the Congress Heights Community Training & Development Corporation and manager of the Sycamore & Oak Retail Village
  • Dan Tangherlini, managing director of the Emerson Collective, one of the lead investors and partner liaison for Sycamore & Oak

  • The local business owners and entrepreneurs from the incubator program including:
    • Black Bella Spa & Wellness Center
    • Soufside Creative
    • Chris Pyrate & Friends
    • LoveMore Brand
    • Paradyce Clothing Company, Inc.
    • Vaya Beauty
    • The Museum DC
    • WeFitDC
    • Dionne's Good Food
    • Glizzy's DC
    • Triecy's DC
    • Buna Talk Café
    • The Fresh Food Factory Market

About The Sycamore & Oak Retail Village 
The Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak is a year-round destination and community resource for shopping, arts, culture, and wellness. Located on the historic former St. Elizabeths campus in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C., the 23,000 square foot Retail Village incubates retail and food concepts that originated in the community, including thirteen local businesses representing a variety of specialties including three streetwear brands, two beauty and skincare shops, two art boutiques, a fitness operator, four food vendors, and a fresh food market. To learn more, please visit: sycamoreandoak.com

