Local Greater Boston Plumber Surprised with Billboard Inside Fenway Park

CHELMSFORD, Mass., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 34 years, 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electric has taken pride in being a top provider of residential heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, and drain cleaning services. With the 2026 Red Sox season kicking off, 128 starts the third year of its partnership with the Boston Red Sox. This partnership started with a heartwarming beginning - the leadership team at 128 surprising the founder of 128 with the 128 logo displayed on a billboard along the first base line at iconic Fenway Park.

Watch the surprise here

Rooted in the local Greater Boston community and committed to staying locally and independently-owned through their Certified Evergreen® status, partnering with the iconic Boston Red Sox was a perfect match for 128. This partnership marks a significant milestone in 128's commitment to excellence and community engagement, mirroring the enduring spirit, iconic experience, and determination of the Boston Red Sox, with the new title of being the first-ever "Official Home Service Company of the Boston Red Sox".

When they say hard work and dedication pay off, the true meaning behind the saying isn't fully captured until you look back to where you started and ahead to the road of possibilities. Having the 128 logo represented at Fenway Park is just one step on the road forward for 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electric.

"The team put this up there. This is a team win," says David Williams, founder of 128.

Much like the Red Sox, it's not one person who leads a team to victory; it's the team as a whole. It's the hard work and dedication of the team over the last 34 years that have led 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electric to this iconic milestone.

128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric proudly has the most 5-star reviews online for Massachusetts HVAC, plumbing, and electrical companies. Book with 128 here: https://www.128plumbing.com or call 781-514-8128.

Written by happi PR. For media contact, reach out to [email protected].

SOURCE 128 Plumbing