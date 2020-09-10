Local Hero from California Honored with National Suicide Prevention Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Organization declares September 10 as World Suicide Prevention Day where around the world, people and organizations raise awareness that suicide can be prevented. To create awareness and honor those working to prevent this tragic loss of life, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention presented volunteer field advocate Gordon Doughty, a resident of Vacaville, California, and volunteer with the AFSP Greater San Francisco Bay Area Chapter with the Perspicacity Award at the Allies in Action Awards ceremony on Thursday, September 10.

"Gordon Doughty is a passionate hero working to make the lives of Californians better every day. We are proud to present him with this prestigious award which he earned through hard work and dedication. Gordon is a true lifesaver and leader in AFSP's mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide," said Robert Gebbia, AFSP CEO.

Gordon Doughy is a former AFSP National Public Policy Council Member and San Francisco Bay Area Chapter Board Member Chapter Board Chair as well as a member of the Chapter Leadership Council.

Gordon has been a volunteer and supporter of AFSP since 2005 and made a positive impact for the suicide prevention movement at every level of government. He has provided testimony and letters of support throughout the years for legislation that needed AFSP's support.

In California, Mr. Doughy was a powerful advocate over several years to expand suicide prevention training to mental health professionals including psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, and licensed and professional counselors. At the federal level, Gordon has attended every AFSP Advocacy Forum and become a true resource, friend, and wealth of knowledge for members of Congress and all of his fellow AFSP California volunteer advocates.

Perspicacity is the quality of keen understanding, of uncommon insight into the world we live in and the issues at hand. AFSP honors select volunteer for their outstanding dedication to promoting suicide prevention and mental health, becoming a national recognized resource for the suicide prevention movement, and influence as a grassroots volunteer at the federal, state, and local levels.

AFSP's Allies in Action Awards honor individuals who are working tirelessly at all levels of government to improve mental health and reduce suicide in our country. This award is in recognition of their longstanding and steadfast support of, and leadership in, suicide prevention and mental health. The online awards ceremony held today included volunteers who have lost loved ones to suicide or who have their own lived experience with a suicide attempt, along with mental health professionals, suicide prevention allies, members of Congress and their staff, and other leaders in the field. This awards ceremony coincides with a campaign AFSP is championing for National Suicide Prevention Week (September 6-12), the #KeepGoing campaign.

To learn about the other award winners, visit: afsp2020advocacyawards.attendease.com.

Suicide in California

Suicide is a leading, yet preventable public health problem in California. Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for youth and young adults ages 10-34, the 4th leading cause for residents ages 35-44 in California, and the 11th leading cause of death overall. More than four times as many people died by suicide in California in 2018 than in alcohol related motor vehicle accidents.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

