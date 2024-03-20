Local Logic and Property Panorama Forge Innovative Partnership to Enrich Virtual Tours with Advanced Location Insights

The partnership will integrate comprehensive location and demographic data for enhanced real estate marketing

MONTREAL, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic, the leading location insights provider for the real estate industry, today announced a partnership with Property Panorama, the world's #1 provider of virtual tours. This collaboration is set to equip Property Panorama's vast network of agents and brokers with a one-click solution to Local Logic's advanced insights directly within their virtual tours and digital marketing solutions, offering an unparalleled understanding of locations across the United States and Canada.

When Local Logic and Property Panorama met, they immediately recognized a shared vision for empowering real estate professionals with cutting-edge tools. This alliance will enable Property Panorama customers to seamlessly integrate Local Logic's industry-leading insights, enhancing the virtual tour experience with valuable location data and demographics.

"By incorporating Local Logic's granular location insights into our virtual tours and digital marketing solutions, we're offering our clients a significant competitive edge. This integration provides a richer, more informative experience for end-users, allowing them to gain a comprehensive understanding of a property's neighborhood," states Colton Slater, President of Property Panorama.

The integration features Local Logic's Local Content and Local Demographics solutions. Local Content offers 18 distinct location scores across services, transportation, and character, alongside points of interest and school data, enriching the property's profile with essential lifestyle and location characteristics. Local Demographics delivers out-of-the-box, engaging insights into income, employment, population demographics, and more, ensuring all home seekers' questions are immediately answered.

Vincent-Charles Hodder, co-founder and CEO of Local Logic, reflects on the impact of this partnership, "Our collaboration with Property Panorama marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring transparency and insight into the real estate decision-making process. Through this partnership, we're enabling users to access comprehensive location intelligence, directly influencing better-informed real estate decisions."

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 100 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

About Property Panorama

Property Panorama provides cutting-edge, yet highly affordable, Digital Marketing and Advertising Solutions. The fully automated product suite allows Agents, Brokers, and MLSs to enhance their brands and listings with engaging Virtual Tours, Digital Advertising Campaigns, Agent Landing Pages, Videos, Flyers, and more. Partnered with over 270 MLSs and Associations, Property Panorama's technology is responsible for generating over 15 Million digital marketing suites for over 500,000 Agents nationwide. It is through this automated system that Property Panorama has proudly become the #1 provider of Virtual Tours in the World.

