Local Logic Forms New Partnerships with Georgia MLS, Miami Realtors SEFMLS, MLS PIN, and NorthstarMLS

Expanding Market Reach and Enhancing Real Estate Tools Through Strategic MLS Collaborations

MONTREAL, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic , the leading location insights provider for the real estate industry, today announced new partnerships with four major Multiple Listing Services (MLSs): Georgia MLS (GAMLS) , Miami Realtors (SEFMLS) , MLS Property Information Network (MLS PIN) , and NorthstarMLS . These partnerships are set to revolutionize the way real estate professionals access and utilize neighborhood data and market insights across various regions.

Local Logic will integrate its leading products, Local Content, and Local Demographics across all three MLSs. Additionally, NeighborhoodIntel will be integrated into GAMLS, SEFMLS, and NorthstarMLS, empowering agents and homebuyers alike with unparalleled local insights through state-of-the-art location reports.

Vincent-Charles Hodder, co-founder and CEO of Local Logic, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnerships, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with these prominent MLSs to bring our state-of-the-art location insights to a broader audience. Each partnership has been carefully structured to address the unique needs and priorities of the MLSs involved, ensuring that real estate professionals can leverage our data to its fullest potential."

Local Logic's Local Content product offers 18 distinct location scores across services, transportation, and character, along with details on nearby points of interest and school data. This user-friendly and customizable interface ensures brand consistency while enriching the user's understanding of a home's lifestyle and location characteristics.

Local Demographics provides a comprehensive view of neighborhood dynamics, including income, employment statistics, population demographics, education levels, housing data, and more. This feature is designed for fast implementation and consistent site design, allowing real estate companies to focus on their core business while offering valuable insights to modern home seekers.

NeighborhoodIntel provides detailed, shareable reports with over 250 unique location insights per address, including climate risk, demographics, and access to services. Designed to exceed the information typically available in listings, it equips agents with the local knowledge to serve as indispensable advisors. Available through a monthly subscription, NeighborhoodIntel is essential for agents aiming to meet the growing demand for comprehensive neighborhood quality assessments.

These partnerships will equip over 160,000 real estate professionals with the industry's most advanced location dataset, enabling them to offer their clients comprehensive, data-driven insights into neighborhoods and specific locations. This initiative significantly enhances agents' capability to serve as indispensable advisors in the home-buying and selling process.

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 85 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

SOURCE Local Logic