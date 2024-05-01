Local Logic Rolls Out NeighborhoodMatch to Streamline Neighborhood Discovery

Innovative tool helps homebuyers identify similar neighborhoods at a glance

MONTREAL, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic , the leading location insights provider for the real estate industry, today announced the launch of NeighborhoodMatch, an innovative product designed to empower homeseekers and brokerages to identify neighborhoods that closely match users' preferences. This new tool enhances the homeseeking experience by facilitating the discovery of new neighborhoods that share essential characteristics with the one being viewed.

NeighborhoodMatch leverages Local Logic's proprietary data to offer a list of up to eight neighborhoods that exhibit similarities to a user's target neighborhood based on top-ranking Local Logic scores, such as pedestrian friendliness and transit accessibility. These scores are prominently displayed, helping homeseekers quickly gauge how closely these neighborhoods match their desired attributes.

The new product also offers an Affordability Index, a feature that quickly informs homeseekers whether neighborhood home prices are comparably priced, more affordable, or less affordable than the neighborhood they're viewing by using the median sale price data over the last year. Alongside Local Logic's proprietary scores, the Affordability Index aids buyers in making informed financial decisions.

"For homeseekers, especially those relocating to new metro areas, finding the right neighborhood is as crucial as finding the right home. NeighborhoodMatch is designed to simplify this process by helping users discover and compare neighborhoods that not only meet their lifestyle needs but are also within their budget," stated Vincent-Charles Hodder, Co-founder and CEO of Local Logic.

NeighborhoodMatch can be utilized as a standalone product, integrated as an add-on to Local Logic's NeighborhoodWrap, or bundled with Neighborhood Characteristics, providing flexibility to regional and national brokerages, as well as proptech portals. Key features of NeighborhoodMatch include matched neighborhoods and scores, neighborhood imagery, and neighborhood filtering and linking.

The introduction of NeighborhoodMatch will significantly boost user engagement, visitor retention, and SEO performance for neighborhood pages. Additionally, it aims to enhance lead generation quality and recapture rates for brokerages and proptech companies by presenting better-informed Homeseekers with highly relevant alternatives.

"By introducing NeighborhoodMatch into the market, Local Logic continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovating real estate technology and enhancing the Homeseeker experience across North America," added Hodder.

For more information on how NeighborhoodMatch can augment your consumer experience, visit https://locallogic.co/products/neighborhood-match

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 85 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

