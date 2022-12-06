Local Logic Named Data Supplier of the Year at the SFR Industry Awards

Leading location intelligence provider honored for its role in the Single-Family Rental industry at the SFR West Conference

MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic , a location intelligence provider that quantifies location at scale to shape smarter developments and more sustainable cities, today announced that they have been named Data Supplier of the Year at the Information Management Network (IMN)'s Inaugural SFR Industry Awards .

The SFR Industry Awards bring together key SFR market participants, including REITs, Funds, Aggregators, Fix and Flippers, Note Buyers, and Investors. To be considered for the award, Local Logic provided a sample location assessment report for a single-family site that included location insights, key investment criteria, and a full demographic assessment. Ultimately, this industry-first project demonstrated the value of hyperlocal insights and fueled Local Logic's win in this competitive category.

"We are honored to have been named Data Supplier of the Year by the SFR Awards Committee," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and co-founder of Local Logic. "This is truly a testament to the crucial role location insights play in the real estate industry, and Local Logic is proud to be leading that charge. Single-family rental players have historically relied on gut instinct to understand location, just like real estate home buyers, renters, developers, and investors. We're excited to create a more quantitative and scalable approach for all stakeholders to make informed decisions in the market."

Local Logic uses AI to help SFR investors understand granular site, street, and neighborhood-level attributes crucial in identifying and measuring opportunities and risks. Those proprietary location insights also inform decisions in multi-family, for-sale residential, office, retail, public sector services, and other areas.

For more information on Local Logic's solutions, please stop by our booth at SFR West or visit locallogic.co.

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights to create more sustainable cities. With over 75 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

SOURCE Local Logic