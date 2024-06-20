Local Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision on IH-35, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is alerting the public to a serious hit-and-run truck accident that occurred in San Antonio.

Details of the Hit-and-Run Truck Accident in San Antonio, TX:

On April 27, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m., a collision took place on the Interstate Highway 35 access road near Copeland Road. A 29-year-old man in a Ford Fusion was allegedly struck by an 18-wheeler making a wide turn onto the access road. The impact caused the Ford to crash into a guardrail and overturn, leaving it resting on its roof. According to reports, the 18-wheeler fled the scene, failing to render aid to the victim, who suffered severe injuries and was subsequently hospitalized.

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices specializes in personal injury and wrongful death cases, emphasizing the importance of thorough investigations to uncover all factors contributing to accidents, including driver behavior, trucking company policies, and vehicle maintenance.

For More Information: Visit Grossman Law Offices or call us at 866-513-3847.

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.