Local Motors Inc. announces partnership with Robotic Research, LLC

"Onboarding partners such as Robotic Research, who believe in our mission and bring such robust knowledge to the co-creation process, allows Local Motors to provide the most capable, safe and reliable product to market at rapid speeds," Rogers explains.

Matthew Rivett, EVP of Local Motors drives the open platform concept by creating partnerships with industry leading companies and focusing on the customers' needs.

"We need to create and provide products that the customers want, and we believe the best way to do that is to involve them in the process from the beginning. We create an emotional attachment and inherent feeling of pride by including them," Rivett states.

The partnership between Local Motors and Robotic Research is symbiotic, with the partners working side-by-side to integrate new sensor sets, technology and applications, allowing for quick learnings and technology development.

"It is a great honor to partner with Local Motors in providing the 'AutoDrive' autonomy kit for Olli. We see Olli as an innovator in the slow-speed shuttle market and we are fully committed to support the systems and serve communities around the world," said Alberto Lacaze, president and senior engineer at Robotic Research.

Robotic Research is known for providing robust autonomous mobility and ancillary technologies for the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. In 2014, Robotic Research was recognized for its extraordinary success in a White House ceremony with the SBIR Tibbetts Award, which honors small business leaders in innovative technologies. Since its inception in 2002, Robotic Research has been involved in most of the Army's autonomous vehicle programs such as Demo III, VTI, FCS-ANS, Robotics CTA, CAMS JCTD, SUSI, SANDI and AGR. Within the last three years, Robotic Research has been transitioning its autonomous technology to autonomous transportation applications, starting with the ARIBO program at Fort Bragg. To date, Robotic Research has driven 10s of thousands of miles autonomously in some of the harshest environments around the world. Robotic Research continues to pave the way in self-driving technology.

Today, Robotic Research lends its technical expertise and proving grounds to the development of Local Motors' self-driving shuttle, Olli. Local Motors is proud to announce this phenomenal partnership and is excited to showcase Olli's capabilities and the most robust autonomous system available.

Local Motors is a ground mobility company focused on shaping the future for the better. Founded in 2007 with a belief in open collaboration and co-creation, Local Motors began low volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs using multiple microfactories.

