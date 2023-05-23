Local Pet Food Company, Bully Max®, To Host Pet Adoption Event to Help Dogs in Need

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pit Bull Terriers and other "bully breeds" make up more than one third of dogs in animal shelters in the United States but spend triple the amount of time awaiting adoption than other dog breeds, according to the World Animal Foundation. These disheartening statistics are driven by the unfair stigma placed on these animals as a result of the actions of a small minority of dogs who have been mistreated, neglected, and abused. Local Pittsburgh family-owned-and-operated dog food brand, Bully Max® is looking to change the narrative around these often-misunderstood pups and help them find their forever homes.

"Despite their sweet, nurturing and playful demeaners, bully breeds have received so much negative attention over the years, predominantly due to the actions of neglectful and abusive humans," said Matt Kinneman, Co-owner of Bully Max.

"In the right environment, bully breeds are the most gentle and sweet dogs. They were even nicknamed the "nanny breed" because they're so good with little kids," said Lea Kinneman, Co-owner of Bully Max. "We want to help change the stigma around these sweet pups and help more find their forever homes."

To that end, Bully Max will host an "Adopt-a-Bully" event on Saturday, May 27 from 12:00 – 4:00 pm at their headquarters in Allison Park in partnership with East Coast Bulldog Rescue, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring a better quality of life for dogs that are abandoned, treated poorly, surrendered, or neglected in the Pittsburgh and extended areas. Click here for full event details.

"All of the dogs available for adoption have been fully vetted and have received a clean bill of health," said Sara Hornbeck, Director of Rescue Operations and Animal Care for East Coast Bulldog Rescue. "We are thrilled to partner with Bully Max to help these wonderful dogs find their forever homes right here in Pittsburgh."

All families who adopt a dog from the event will receive a Bully Max Adoption Kit, complete with one five-pound bag of Bully Max dog food, one bag of Bully Max supplements, a stainless-steel dog food bowl, a high-resistance dog leash, and a heavy-duty chew ring.

In addition to adoptable dogs, the event will also feature food trucks, live music, performances from The Frisbee Dogs, and an appearance from the Pirate Parrot, who will be available for photos with guests in the Portrait Princess photo booth. Families can also visit with local vendors, including Healthy Pet Products and The Everywhere Dog Dog Trainer, as well as enjoy free face painting, balloon and caricature artists.

What's more, local radio station, Y108 will be hosting a "Take Me Back Stage T-Shirt" Drop and Star 100.7 will also be broadcasting from the event. The brand will also offer fun raffles and product giveaways, all benefiting East Coast Bulldog Rescue.

Bully Max is headquartered at 4035 Alpha Drive, Allison Park, PA. Full details about the "Adopt-a-Bully" event can be found at https://bullymax.com/rescue/.

Bully Max's specialty dog food recipes are nutrient-rich and meat-based to meet the unique nutritional needs of bully breeds. As the number-one-rated performance dog food brand worldwide, Bully Max recipes are formulated to support the muscle, growth and overall health and longevity of bully breeds. Learn more at BullyMax.com

About Bully Max®

Bully Max is a specialty dog food, treat and supplement brand dedicated to formulating recipes designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of bully breeds. Each Bully Max recipe is formulated with nutrient-rich ingredients and reviewed by veterinarians to support the muscle, growth and overall health of dogs. Bully Max recipes are always meat-based and safely cooked in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. The brand is family owned and operated in Pittsburgh, PA. Pet parents can learn more about Bully Max and shop for recipes at BullyMax.com.

About East Coast Bulldog Rescue

East Coast Bulldog Rescue (ECBR) was founded in 2019 with the goal of providing a safe haven for bulldogs and bully breeds in need. Our goal is to rescue dogs who have been abandoned, abused, surrendered, or neglected. Through our no-kill, foster-based system, we are able to find homes for dogs who would otherwise be inappropriately cared for or euthanized. We rescue dogs locally in the Pittsburgh area, and we also accept dogs in need from across the country. We continue to partner with other rescues to ensure no dog is left behind.

At ECBR, we not only rescue dogs from difficult situations, but also fully vet those dogs to give them the best possible chance in their new homes. We advocate force-free training and give all of our adopters the tools and advice they need to succeed. We have been rescuing dogs throughout the United States since 2019.

Media Contact: Samantha Bridger: 724-272-1757

SOURCE Bully Max