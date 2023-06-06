Local Pet Food Company Helps Twelve Dogs Find Forever Homes

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Pittsburgh family-owned-and-operated dog food brand, Bully Max®, announced today that its Adopt-a-Bully event held on May 27th helped twelve dogs find their forever homes. In addition to the adoptions, the brand also raised nearly $5,000 for East Coast Bulldog Rescue, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring a better quality of life for dogs that are abandoned, treated poorly, surrendered, or neglected in the Pittsburgh and extended areas.

Adoptable pit bull greets potential new dog dad at Bully Max's Adopt-a-Bully event on Saturday, May 27.

"We know pit bulls and other bully breeds can have a hard time being adopted due to the unfair stigma placed on these animals as a result of the actions of a small minority of dogs who have been mistreated, neglected and abused," said Lea Kinneman, Co-Owner of Bully Max. "We are thrilled that we were able to match twelve of these sweet pups with their forever families through our first Adopt-a-Bully event."

"We are so grateful to Bully Max for hosting such a fantastic event to help our wonderful, deserving dogs find loving homes," said Sara Hornbeck, Director of Rescue Operations and Animal Care for East Coast Bulldog Rescue. "We are also incredibly thankful to all of the attendees who generously participated in the basket raffle, which helped us raise nearly $5,000. These funds will make it possible for us to help even more dogs in the months to come."

To keep the momentum going, Bully Max will extend its offer to provide each family who adopts a dog from East Coast Bulldog Rescue within the next two weeks with a free Bully Max Adoption Kit, complete with one five-pound bag of Bully Max dog food, one bag of Bully Max supplements, a stainless-steel dog food bowl, a high-resistance dog leash, and a heavy-duty chew ring.

Bully Max's specialty dog food recipes are nutrient-rich and meat-based to meet the unique nutritional needs of bully breeds. As the number-one-rated performance dog food brand worldwide, Bully Max recipes are formulated to support the muscle, growth and overall health and longevity of bully breeds. Learn more at BullyMax.com.

About Bully Max®

Bully Max is a specialty dog food, treat and supplement brand dedicated to formulating recipes designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of bully breeds. Each Bully Max recipe is formulated with nutrient-rich ingredients and reviewed by veterinarians to support the muscle, growth and overall health of dogs. Bully Max recipes are always meat-based and safely cooked in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. The brand is family owned and operated in Pittsburgh, PA. Pet parents can learn more about Bully Max and shop for recipes at BullyMax.com.

About East Coast Bulldog Rescue

East Coast Bulldog Rescue (ECBR) was founded in 2019 with the goal of providing a safe haven for bulldogs and bully breeds in need. Our goal is to rescue dogs who have been abandoned, abused, surrendered, or neglected. Through our no-kill, foster-based system, we are able to find homes for dogs who would otherwise be inappropriately cared for or euthanized. We rescue dogs locally in the Pittsburgh area, and we also accept dogs in need from across the country. We continue to partner with other rescues to ensure no dog is left behind.

At ECBR, we not only rescue dogs from difficult situations, but also fully vet those dogs to give them the best possible chance in their new homes. We advocate force-free training and give all of our adopters the tools and advice they need to succeed. We have been rescuing dogs throughout the United States since 2019.

