Local Santa Barbara native, Angela Miller-Bevan, named Regional Manager of Braille Institute Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute is pleased to announce Angela Miller-Bevan as the new regional manager of the Santa Barbara center. Angela brings more than 20 years of experience in management, volunteer leadership and community engagement with local organizations and non-profits, such as American Heart Association, Fairview Gardens, Old Spanish Days, Carriage and Western Museum, Kiwanis, and is currently an ambassador for the South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

"I am thrilled to join the Santa Barbara Braille Institute team. The work we do is so important to our community and I'm proud to be part of an organization that is making a difference. According to the 2017 census data, there are more than 73,400 people who are visually impaired living in Santa Barbara County. With age-related eye diseases like macular degeneration, glaucoma, and cataracts on the rise, we have the ability to help many people," said Angela.

Braille Institute has been serving the community of Santa Barbara for more than 35 years.

"We are fortunate to have Angela join our leadership team and bring her passion for our mission," said Peter Mindnich, President of Braille Institute. "It is important that we continue to reach out to those who need our support, especially during the pandemic when many are experiencing isolation and anxiety."

Although the Santa Barbara center is temporarily closed, there are classes and teleservices available online for anyone interested in participating from the comfort and safety of their homes. All programs and services are free of charge.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization that has been positively transforming the lives of those with vision loss for more than 100 years. We offer a broad array of programs and services, all free of charge, at seven centers and various outreach locations throughout Southern California. For additional information, please visit BrailleInstitute.org . Follow on Facebook @BrailleInstitute or on Twitter @BrailleInst.

