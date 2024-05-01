50 children who are blind or visually impaired will participate in competition that tests and promotes braille literacy

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute proudly announces the 50 finalists who will compete in 2024 Braille Challenge Finals, a prestigious competition testing and promoting braille literacy among children who are blind or visually impaired. These students achieved the highest scores in the braille literacy testing competition, out of nearly 1,100 youth across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Finalists hail from twenty-two states, three Canadian provinces, and two United Kingdom boroughs. The full list of Finalists can be found on Braille Institute's website.

50 Finalists Announced for 2024 Braille Challenge Finals - competition for blind and visually impaired children Post this

FINALISTS

The finalists are categorized into five groups based on grade: Apprentice, Freshman, Sophomore, Junior Varsity, and Varsity. The top ten scorers in each category advanced to the Finals following rigorous regional competitions held earlier in 2024 across North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

We are pleased to announce that Finals will be held June 21-23 in Los Angeles on the University of Southern California (USC) campus. This year's in-person festivities will include a welcome reception, testing, parent workshops, and the closing awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony, scheduled to begin at 6pm (PDT), will be livestreamed on Braille Institute's YouTube Channel. Highlights will include the announcement of winners, guest speakers, and entertainment, featuring a keynote address from Dr. Conchita Hernandez, educator and disability advocate, and a speech from Braille Challenge alumni Cricket Bidleman, Marketing Coordinator at the National Federation of the Blind. Additionally, Lauren Ingersoll, the 2024 Teacher of the Year for excellence in braille instruction, will be honored.

Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind for students who are blind or visually impaired in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The competition encourages students from grades 1-12 to hone and practice their braille literacy skills. Competitors are tested on fundamental braille skills including reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and charts and graphs. This year marks the 24th year Braille Institute has hosted this competition.

"We are excited to host Braille Challenge Finals which provides an important platform for youth to demonstrate their braille literacy skills at the highest level. We are thrilled to be hosting students from all over the globe, and especially pleased that two finalists from the U.K. will be competing in finals for the first time. This event underscores the significant achievements and limitless opportunities of our students," said Rachel Antoine, Director of National Programs and Youth Services at Braille Institute.

Visit Braille Challenge for more information and announcements.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a non-profit that has been positively transforming the lives of those with vision loss for more than 100 years. Braille Institute helps more than 25,000 adults, youth, and children annually, through a broad range of educational, social, and recreational services. All programs are free of charge due to the generous support of donors, volunteers, and staff.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America