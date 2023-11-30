Local, Tech Non-Profit Merges Happy Hour with Social Good for its First Fundraiser

Greater Than Tech Launches "Tech Over Tapas," an Inaugural Event to Advance its Mission to Increase Diversity in Tech and Entrepreneurship

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than Tech, a San Diego-based organization dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the tech industry, announces its inaugural fundraising event, Tech Over Tapas. The event is set to take place on Wednesday December 6, at the San Diego Central Library, and promises to be a captivating evening bringing together thought leaders, industry professionals, and supporters of the organization's mission.

Tech Over Tapas aims to not only showcase the organization's commitment to fostering a more inclusive tech sector but also to raise essential funds that will enable Greater Than Tech to continue its initiatives. The event will include engaging showcases, networking opportunities, and an exciting robot derby, providing attendees with a unique and memorable experience.

"Tech Over Tapas marks a significant milestone for Greater Than Tech and an opportunity for the business, start-up, and tech community to come together and contribute to a more inclusive landscape," said Jasmine LeFlore, executive director and co-founder of Greater Than Tech.

The general public, industry professionals, students and supporters alike are invited to attend and participate in this event. The event details are:

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 5-6pm VIP Cocktail Reception, 6-8pm Main Event

VIP Cocktail Reception, Main Event Location: Shiley Event Center, San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd. San Diego, CA 92101

Event supporters include: U.S. Bank, PNC Foundation, The San Diego Foundation, ConsulTD, the San Diego County Office of Equity and Racial Justice, and the Jewish Community Fund.

The success of Tech Over Tapas is crucial to the organization's ongoing efforts to drive positive change in the tech industry. To learn more about Tech Over Tapas, reserve your spot, or make a donation, please visit the event website.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information about Greater Than Tech and Tech Over Tapas, contact: Brandi Neloms, board chair, Greater Than Tech, [email protected].

About Greater Than Tech: Greater Than Tech (GTT) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to creating the next generation of innovative leaders in tech by introducing girls and underserved students to educational enrichment programs at the intersection of STEM and business. The organization promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion in the tech industry through advocacy, outreach programs, and community initiatives. Follow us on Instagram or visit our website to learn more.

SOURCE Greater Than Tech