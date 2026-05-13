Local Wholesale Veteran to Open First Paris Baguette in the Richmond Area in 3-Unit Deal

Jeff Han will open the market's first Paris Baguette on May 15 in Henrico County, Virginia, just outside Richmond, with plans to develop three locations across the area.

RICHMOND, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in North America. With over 300 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening May 15, 2026, at 3524 Pump Road in Henrico County, Virginia, 23233, just outside Richmond.

Jeff Han, a longtime Richmond entrepreneur with nearly 18 years of experience in wholesale distribution, is leading the development. After years of success supplying gas stations and convenience stores, he and his wife, Hyunjung, decided to pursue their longtime dream of opening a bakery. Seeing an opportunity in the local market, Han partnered with a childhood friend to bring Paris Baguette to the Richmond area. Bringing an entrepreneurial mindset to a new industry, Han leveraged the brand's established franchise model and is now preparing to open the first of three locations.

"I'm proud to open the first Paris Baguette in the Richmond area and create a place where the community can come together," Han said. "We're focused on delivering high-quality baked goods and a warm, welcoming experience for our friends and neighbors."

The Richmond café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 15th in the state of Virginia. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. and Canada by 2030 and expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in bringing people together over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community, and we're excited to see Jeff bring this to life in his community," said Darren Tipton, CEO of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes, we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Jeff will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship, and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

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SOURCE Paris Baguette