D.C.-Area Entrepreneur Brings Paris Baguette to Maryland With a Focus on Community Impact

Michael Canterino will open a new Paris Baguette in Owings Mills on April 19, bringing a community-centered bakery café to the market with an eye on future regional growth.

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with more than 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in North America. With more than 300 bakery cafés open across the region and more in development, they are continuing to build a strong presence. Paris Baguette is continuing that momentum with a new location in the Baltimore market. Their latest opening is set for April 19, 2026, at 10309 Grand Central Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117.

The development is being led by local entrepreneur Michael Canterino, an experienced operator with a strong background in hospitality and business. After years in restaurant management and growing up in a business-driven household, Canterino was drawn to Paris Baguette for the quality products as well as the opportunity to make a meaningful impact at the community level. Having tried the brand firsthand in California, he saw the chance to introduce something new to the Mid-Atlantic market.

"We're excited to bring Paris Baguette to Baltimore because it's more than just a bakery café — it's a place for people to gather," Canterino said. "With a larger footprint, comfortable seating, a fireplace, patio space, and free Wi-Fi throughout, it's designed for everything from quick morning stops to longer meetups or work sessions. With easy, accessible parking, our goal is to create a welcoming, everyday space where the community can connect while enjoying fresh baked goods and great coffee."

The Baltimore café marks the beginning of Canterino's planned expansion in the greater Washington, D.C., area and surrounding markets. As the brand continues to grow, Paris Baguette is working toward its goal of reaching 1,000 units in the United States and Canada by 2030, by partnering with franchisees who are focused on building strong local connections.

"We're on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Michael bring this vision to life in Baltimore," said Darren Tipton, CEO. "In our cafés we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Michael will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

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SOURCE Paris Baguette