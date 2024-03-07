Locale Debuts North Broad: Apartment-Style Stays in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locale announces the opening of Locale North Broad , the latest addition to its expanding portfolio of apartment-style accommodations in the U.S. This new property highlights Locale's innovative approach to combining the comfort of apartment living with the convenience of hotel services, situated in the vibrant heart of Philadelphia.

Furnished Apartment at Locale North Broad

Locale North Broad, together with the upcoming Jaan Center City Aparthotel by Locale, showcases over 100 meticulously designed apartments and suites, each reflecting Locale's commitment to delivering a quintessential home-away-from-home experience. Guests at Locale North Broad will indulge in contactless service and upscale interiors that blend seamlessly with the industrial nature of the building's architecture. The expansion into Philadelphia signifies Locale's growing presence across key urban centers in the U.S., joining its existing portfolio in cities like Dallas, Nashville, Austin, Phoenix, and more.

"We're thrilled to introduce Locale North Broad and bring our premium residential style accommodations to Philadelphia," said Nitesh Gandhi, CEO of Locale. "Our goal is to provide modern travelers with an immersive local experience, whether they're here for business or pleasure. Philadelphia's rich cultural and historical backdrop makes it an ideal location for our guests."

Further elevating the guest experience, Locale North Broad features exceptional amenities, including a rooftop oasis offering panoramic views of the city and an onsite restaurant, Santucci's Pizza. This emphasis on blending high-quality hotel standards with the authenticity of local living is at the heart of Locale's mission to redefine the hospitality landscape.

As Locale continues to expand its footprint, it remains committed to sustainability and innovation, employing a tech-driven operational model that ensures a seamless and personalized guest experience.

For more information on Locale and to book your next stay at Locale North Broad, visit www.locale.com . Discover the future of hospitality with Locale, where every stay is an opportunity to live, work, and connect in the world's most exciting cities.

About Locale Hospitality

Locale is revolutionizing residential hospitality with its curated collection of furnished apartments and aparthotels, designed for the modern traveler seeking space, privacy, and a connection to the local community. Situated in prime urban locations, Locale combines the convenience of hotel services with the comfort of home, all powered by a cutting-edge tech platform for a seamless guest experience. Learn more about our vision and partnership opportunities at https://www.locale.com/ , and follow us on Instagram @staywithlocale.

