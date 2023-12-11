Locale Hospitality Introduces The Dylin: A New Vision of Aparthotel Luxury in Madison's Capitol East District

Locale

Dec. 11, 2023

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blending the comfort of residential living with the indulgence of boutique hospitality, Locale Hospitality proudly unveils The Dylin, its latest aparthotel offering set to open doors in Madison's vibrant Capitol East District in late 2024. In partnership with Madison's own McGrath Property Group, this innovative project broke ground this month, promising a blend of luxury, technology, and local charm.

Exterior Rendering of The Dylin Aparthotel
Centrally located moments away from Capitol Square, The Dylin will feature an array of 55 elegantly appointed units, from cozy studios to spacious one and two-bedroom apartments. Additionally, two bespoke houses, each with a two-bedroom and four-bedroom apartment, will provide an unparalleled experience for larger groups during Madison's most celebrated events.

Each residence within The Dylin will boast a fully-equipped kitchen, premium coffee and tea selections, private laundry facilities, and upscale bath amenities. Mirroring the high standards of the Locale brand, the aparthotel will ensure a seamless stay with complimentary WiFi, keyless entry, and round-the-clock virtual concierge services.

Michael Metzger, the visionary behind the development, shares, "We're thrilled to join forces with Locale to bring this modern concept of residential-style hotels to Madison. The Dylin is more than just a place to stay; it's a new base of exploration in the city."

"The creation of The Dylin is a testament to our vision of delivering a home-away-from-home experience," said Nitesh Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Locale. "Its sophisticated architecture, prime location, and innovative amenities set a new benchmark for Madison's hospitality scene. We are eager to introduce guests to The Dylin, where every stay is an experience in itself."

Paying homage to its roots, The Dylin incorporates the historical facades of the Reynolds Warehouse and Homestead, infusing the neighborhood with a sense of history and character. Guests will enjoy modern conveniences such as onsite garage parking, meeting spaces, and a fitness center. The aparthotel's locale is a stone's throw from Madison's East Washington Avenue corridor's bustling cafes, grocery stores, and dining options.

Reservations for The Dylin will open next fall. Visit http://www.locale.com for more information or to book your stay.

About Locale Hospitality 
Locale is a trailblazing residential hospitality company offering thoughtfully designed, furnished apartments and aparthotels for modern travelers. Renowned for its blend of homely comfort with hotel-style amenities, Locale's properties feature separate living spaces, full kitchens, in-unit laundry, and a 24/7 virtual concierge. Leveraging a tech-driven operational model, Locale delivers unparalleled experiences for guests while optimizing returns for real estate partners. Discover more at https://www.locale.com/repartnership and follow their journey on Instagram @staywithlocale.

About McGrath Property Group
McGrath Property Group is a development and property management company based in Madison, WI. Specializing in ground-up construction and adaptive reuse, McGrath Property Group creates value by leveraging emerging technologies, maximizing design efficiency, understanding the construction process and using a data-driven approach when bringing projects to market. For more, visit mcgrathpg.com.

Press Contacts
[email protected]

SOURCE Locale

