Locality Launches Reach+: Convergence Across Broadcast and Streaming Advertising Available Locally for the First Time

Delivering unmatched reach and cross-screen measurement for local video campaigns, Reach+, is designed to capture audiences across broadcast and streaming platforms

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality, the preeminent local video advertising provider, today announced the launch of Reach+, a groundbreaking advertising solution that unifies local streaming and broadcast TV ad buying, solving for audience fragmentation. Reach+ delivers a new level of flexibility and sophistication to the advertising industry by simplifying the planning, buying, and measurement of local video campaigns, providing advertisers with seamless access to 100% of U.S. designated market areas (DMAs) across 150+ streaming channels and 400+ local broadcast TV stations.

Reach+ empowers all brands to optimize ad spends by offering maximum reach and frequency control in local markets. With broadcast and streaming platforms attracting the vast majority of viewers1, it is crucial for brands to leverage both mediums in any advertising strategy to reach audiences where they are.

This innovative solution combines precise audience targeting through streaming with the broad coverage of broadcast TV, allowing advertisers to deliver personalized, localized campaigns that resonate with market-specific target audiences.

"All purchase decisions happen locally, whether online or in-store," Keith Kazerman, Locality's president of streaming emphasized. "The importance of local in today's advertising landscape is undeniable, and Reach+ helps advertisers marry the authenticity of local messaging with premium content, driving ROI and business outcomes across both broadcast and streaming."

Locality's Reach+ also offers advanced measurement capabilities, including incremental reach, ad effectiveness, and conversions, ensuring advertisers can track and optimize their campaign performance.

"With Reach+, we've made it easier than ever for advertisers to optimize their video buys across both streaming and broadcast," said Ann Hailer, president of broadcast. "By providing a unified solution, we ensure brands reach their local audiences efficiently, no matter how they choose to watch."

For more information on how Reach+ can enhance your local advertising strategy, visit www.locality.com/reach-plus

