Locality Makes Investment in Advanced Media Solutions with New VP of Collective, Brian Morse

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality, the preeminent local video solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Brian Morse as vice president, Collective, a new Locality initiative merging broadcast expertise with data-driven media capabilities that delivers targeted and measurable solutions to elevate the advertiser experience. With over two decades of experience in national TV sales and a proven track record in advanced TV and data-driven advertising, Morse's experience is poised to grow Collective to meet the demand for media buying across streaming and broadcast platforms.

Collective is a new solution designed to help broadcast stations with:

New Revenue Streams from National Advertisers : Stations will gain additional revenue from national advertisers that traditionally only buy from national networks or are no longer buying broadcast TV

: Stations will gain additional revenue from national advertisers that traditionally only buy from national networks or are no longer buying broadcast TV Attraction of Digital-Only Buyers : Locality's new platform offers stations access to digital advertisers who typically avoid broadcast TV

: Locality's new platform offers stations access to digital advertisers who typically avoid broadcast TV Enhancing the Value of Broadcast: A data-driven approach that demonstrates the value of broadcast to buyers focused on digital metrics

Under Morse's leadership, Collective will expand inventory partners and elevate the advertiser experience through enhanced precision and robust performance measurement. By leveraging data and insights, Collective will help advertisers focus their messaging on the geographies that matter most, eliminating waste within their TV buys. With a focus on outcome-driven results, Morse's expertise is pivotal in maximizing reach and impact for brands, setting new standards in cross-platform advertising.

"Brian's extensive knowledge of the advanced TV marketplace positions him to drive strategic activations in local TV, helping national clients leverage all video opportunities across broadcast and streaming for their comprehensive local ad buys," said Ann Hailer, president of broadcast at Locality. "As we continue to lead the industry in a unified, cross-platform media buying solution, Brian's expertise will aid clients in optimization and data-driven analytics."

Morse joins Locality after six years at Ampersand, where he spearheaded the development of addressable TV solutions, establishing the company as a leader in data-driven advertising. Known for his strategic vision and ability to cultivate high-performing sales teams, Morse consistently delivers exceptional value to clients through data-informed marketing approaches.

For more information about Locality and Collective, visit www.locality.com.

About Locality

Locality is the industry's preeminent local video solutions provider, committed to addressing the evolving needs of advertisers by unlocking the power of local and driving dollars to the local video marketplace. Locality brings together the best talent in both broadcast and streaming helping brands tap into the mindset of the local consumer and precisely reach optimal markets. Having served more than 1,500 ad agencies and 4,500 advertisers, to date, Locality offers the best premium inventory that the industry has to offer to help brands optimize their spend and target audiences at scale with direct access to over 150+ streaming publishers and 400+ local broadcast stations. Our team operates from 11 locations across the U.S. designed to strategically service 100% of DMAs. For more information, please visit www.locality.com.

