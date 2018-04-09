Localiza Rent a Car SA to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 11

DATE: Wednesday April 11, 2018

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

36.5% growth in net revenue, reaching R$6.1 billion

Fleet of 194,279 cars at the end of the period

Net income of R$563.4 million , representing an increase of 37.6%

Acquisition and integration of Hertz operations in Brazil .

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza operates an integrated business platform comprised of the Car Rental, Franchising, Fleet Rental and Used Car sales businesses. It is the largest car rental company in South America with more than 580 rental locations and a fleet larger than 194 thousand cars in Brazil and other 6 countries in South America.

In Brazil Localiza has a market share of 32.3% in the RAC and is larger than the 2nd and 3rd competitors combined. In 2017, the Company amounted net revenues of more than R$6 bn, net income of R$505.7 million with a net margin of 8.3% and ROIC of 15.6%.

Localiza is listed at Novo Mercado, the highest corporate governance level of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, since 2005.

