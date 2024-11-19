Localized Video Ads Critical in Increasing Brand Trust and Consumer Purchase Intent, Locality Study Finds

Local video ads drive action: 53% of viewers are four times more likely to make a purchase following a local ad, compared to 13% of national-only ads

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality, the preeminent local video advertising solutions provider across streaming and broadcast, today released findings from its inaugural national study, conducted with The Harris Poll, titled, The Local Lift: How Local Video Campaigns Increase Consumer Action. The report highlights how local video advertising plays a pivotal role in building brand trust, with 63% of viewers more likely to respond positively to advertising content that feels tailored to their community and personal experiences.

For advertisements to be effective, they must engage audiences and change how people feel and think about brands. With 81% of respondents ages 18 to 34 expecting advertising messages to be localized, the report reveals that brands must invest in localized messaging and targeting to influence brand trust and grow consumer purchase intent.

"Trust is essential for building connections in today's media landscape, and brands face the challenge of finding authentic, impactful ways to engage viewers," said Ann Hailer, president of broadcast at Locality. "Our study shows that localized ads drive higher engagement and trust—tapping into consumer pride and affinity for local is a powerful way for brands to meet their audience where they are."

The study highlights the impact of local ads on consumer trust, brand perception, and action, underscoring the value of localized content in driving deeper consumer connections. Report highlights include:

Strong Preference for Localized Content: 71% of Americans prefer advertising content to be localized, with this expectation even stronger among Gen Z and younger Millennial consumers (ages 18-34) at 81%.

71% of Americans prefer advertising content to be localized, with this expectation even stronger among Gen Z and younger Millennial consumers (ages 18-34) at 81%. Local Ads Drive Greater Engagement: Consumers are six times more likely to perceive brands with localized messaging as part of the community, enhancing trust by four times compared to the general messaging of nationally placed ads.

Consumers are six times more likely to perceive brands with localized messaging as part of the community, enhancing trust by four times compared to the general messaging of nationally placed ads. Enhanced Purchase Intent with Local Ads: Local advertising influences purchase intent, with 53% of viewers more likely to make a purchase following a local ad, compared to 13% for national ads.

Local advertising influences purchase intent, with 53% of viewers more likely to make a purchase following a local ad, compared to 13% for national ads. Local Ads Perform Better among Viewers of Both Local Streaming and Local Broadcast Video: Cross-platform video viewers agree that national brands placing local advertising boosts their trust (70% agree), curiosity (73% agree), and connection to the advertiser (74% agree)

Cross-platform video viewers agree that national brands placing local advertising boosts their trust (70% agree), curiosity (73% agree), and connection to the advertiser (74% agree) Authenticity is Key in Local Ads: While local ads are generally well-received, 54% of viewers noted the importance of avoiding "pandering." Authentic integration of local elements is essential to maintain effectiveness.

"Streaming platforms drive growth through precise local audience targeting, while broadcast amplifies value by connecting with audiences through mass market-specific coverage and trusted local content," said Keith Kazerman, president of streaming at Locality. "Together, they offer unmatched reach and impact for advertisers. In fact, localized video ad creative targeted to viewers in their DMAs (designated market areas) consistently outperformed national campaigns across key categories like QSR, retail, and automotive."

Advertising locally drives more consumer action than national-only ad strategies, with viewers more likely to make a purchase and seek additional information after seeing a local ad. Notably, 63% of respondents feel that brands featured in local ads are genuinely part of their community, a connection that national ads struggle to achieve.

"These findings highlight a significant shift in consumer expectations," said John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll. "It's clear that today's consumers respond more positively when brands acknowledge and reflect their unique communities. This study underscores that local relevance isn't just a 'nice-to-have'—it's a powerful driver of trust, engagement, and action."

By developing ads with tailored messages to reflect local values, community pride, and regional interests, Locality enables brands to move beyond generic national messaging and create ads that feel relevant and personal. This approach has proven to drive results, with local ads significantly boosting consumer trust, purchase intent, and engagement—key elements that strengthen brand perception and loyalty.

To review the full report, visit https://locality.com/the-local-lift-study/

About The Local Lift Study

The Local Lift: How Local Video Campaigns Increase Consumer Action study was conducted from Oct. 17-27, 2024, with total responses from 1,052 national participants (U.S. residents, 18+ who watch at least one hour of TV weekly, mix of streaming and broadcast video viewers) and across six U.S. DMAs.

About Locality

Locality is the industry's preeminent local video solutions provider, committed to addressing the evolving needs of advertisers by unlocking the power of local and driving dollars to the local video marketplace. Locality brings together the best talent in both streaming and broadcast helping brands tap into the mindset of the local consumer and precisely reach optimal markets. Having served more than 1,500 ad agencies and 4,500 advertisers, to date, Locality offers the best premium inventory that the industry has to offer to help brands optimize their spend and target audiences at scale with direct access to over 150+ streaming publishers and 400+ local broadcast stations. Our team operates from 11 locations across the U.S. designed to strategically service 100% of DMAs. For more information, please visit www.locality.com

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. It works with clients in three primary areas: building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. One of the longest running surveys in the U.S., The Harris Poll has tracked public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing.

SOURCE Locality Inc.