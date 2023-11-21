Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market Report 2023-2028: Recent Advancements in Immunotherapy Inject New Hope into LAPC Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Nov, 2023, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2028F" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dynamic and complex healthcare sector focuses on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of pancreatic cancer in its locally advanced stages, offering a wide range of pharmaceuticals, therapies, diagnostic tools, and supportive care strategies.

Key Market Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer: The alarming rise in pancreatic cancer incidence worldwide is a significant driver for this market. Aging populations, lifestyle choices, and genetic predispositions contribute to the increasing prevalence of this disease, creating a growing demand for advanced treatment options.
  • Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies: Innovations in diagnostic tools, including MRI, CT scans, and endoscopic ultrasound, have improved detection and staging capabilities for locally advanced pancreatic cancer, enabling early and accurate diagnosis.
  • Personalized Medicine and Biomarker Research: Biomarker research and personalized medicine approaches are transforming the treatment landscape, tailoring therapies to individual patients' genetic profiles and disease characteristics

Key Market Challenges

  • Aggressive Nature and Treatment Resistance: Locally advanced pancreatic cancer's aggressive growth and treatment resistance pose significant challenges in achieving effective interventions, particularly when the disease has invaded adjacent organs.
  • Limited Treatment Options and Side Effects: The limited treatment options for LAPC, primarily chemotherapy and radiation therapy, often come with debilitating side effects, impacting patients' quality of life.

Key Market Trends

  • Immunotherapy Breakthroughs: Recent advancements in immunotherapy have injected renewed hope into the LAPC market, offering a promising avenue for combatting this challenging disease. Checkpoint inhibitors and combination therapies are at the forefront of these breakthroughs.
  • Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data: AI and Big Data analytics are transforming LAPC diagnosis, treatment, and management, improving diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning, patient stratification, and research efforts.

Segmental Insights

  • Therapy Insights: Chemotherapy emerged as the dominant segment in the global Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market in 2022, given the high demand for effective treatment options.

  • Route Of Administration Insights: Injectables dominated the market due to their direct delivery of chemotherapy agents into the bloodstream, allowing for rapid distribution to the tumor site.

  • Regional Insights: North America held the largest market share in 2022, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure, cutting-edge diagnosis and treatment options, and a high healthcare expenditure rate.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of major companies in the Global Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market, including:

  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Getwell
  • Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Genentech USA, Inc.
  • AstraZeneca Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0q0y0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Norway Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 17.5% to Reach $6.3 Billion this Year - Forecasts to 2028

Norway Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 17.5% to Reach $6.3 Billion this Year - Forecasts to 2028

The "Norway Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product...
Europe Mycelium Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Mycelium's Eco-Friendly Advantages in Construction, Boosting Circular Economy

Europe Mycelium Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Mycelium's Eco-Friendly Advantages in Construction, Boosting Circular Economy

The "Europe Mycelium Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Europe mycelium...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.