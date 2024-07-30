Locally Celebrates Decade of Transforming Online-to-Offline Shopping Experience with Leading Global Brands and Retailers

Establishes network of 55 million shoppers, 1,000 brands, and over 47,000 retailers resulting in $1.8 billion of online-to-offline referral sales

NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With approximately 2.33 billion people worldwide now engaged in online shopping and just over 97 million Americans using Buy Online Pickup In Store (BOPIS) in 2024, Locally marks a decade of success in bridging the online to offline shopping experience. Locally reshaped the global retail landscape with its technology and ability to connect retailers and brands. Today, it serves over 55 million unique online shoppers each month, generates annual online-to-offline sales referrals of over $1.8 billion, and represents more than 47,000 retailers worldwide.

Founded in 2014, Locally provides a seamless, integrated shopping experience by coupling online and offline retail, enabling consumers to easily locate their preferred product at retailers local to them. Its tools are powered by real-time inventory giving retailers and brands the industry's largest and most accurate database of products available for local purchase.

"Today, more than ever, the consumer is the channel," said Mike Massey, CEO and founder of Locally. "Over the past 10 years, consumer shopping habits have changed dramatically. Recognizing this early, Locally dedicated itself to developing solutions benefiting consumers, brands, and retailers. This foresight has been validated, with online shopping now a key driver of in-store foot traffic, positioning retailers to excel in customer service. This synergy results in a streamlined search and purchase experience, prioritizing consumers through exemplary collaboration between brands and retailers. These solutions became a reality with the early support of iconic brands such as Arc'teryx, Black Diamond, Merrell, Mountain Hardware, Osprey, Patagonia, Sea to Summit and Smartwool among others.

Massey continued, "These visionaries were some of the brands instrumental in developing Locally's flagship product, Product Locator, a tool empowering shoppers to search for specific items and find nearby retailers that have them in stock. Through use of real time inventory, Locally enhances the consumer's shopping experience by ensuring product availability and directing foot traffic to local businesses. At a time when few brands had not even embarked on their e-commerce journey, we enabled brands to offer a comprehensive online shopping experience through their dealer networks. It was an honor to collaborate with these seasoned outdoor professionals, who not only shared my vision, but also, worked alongside Locally to bring these ideas to fruition."

Locally's commitment to innovation over the past ten years led to the development of dozens of progressive solutions. As Locally continues to actively define the future of online-to-offline shopping, it secured investments from Valency Capital and Corbel Capital. These investments will fuel Locally's growth, enhance its platform capabilities, help drive the brand into new markets and industries, and strengthen its technological infrastructure. To learn more about this 10-year journey, read Mike Massey's blog.

