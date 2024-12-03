Locally, Leading Tech Solution Bridging Online and Offline Retail, Announces First Omni-Seller Marketplace In Partnership with Trek Bicycle

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally, the leading technology solution bridging online and offline retail since 2014, today debuted the first Omni-Seller Marketplace (OSM) in partnership with Trek Bicycle, a global leader in the cycling industry. Locally's OSM platform enables manufacturers to develop a robust brand-centric shopping journey unifying every possible channel with an unlimited number of sellers.

"Trek, one of our most forward-thinking and longest-standing partners, has built its brand on pioneering technology and delivering exceptional customer service," said Mike Massey, CEO and founder of Locally. "Together, we've crafted a solution that elevates the shopping experience and strengthens Trek's relationships with independent dealers worldwide. Consumers are now in full control, enjoying the most seamless online-to-offline shopping experience in the market."

Multi-channel, multi-seller marketplaces are far more popular with online shoppers than single-brand sites. Marketplaces like Amazon, Etsy, and Walmart now account for over 63% of all online sales. For Trek, the OSM platform seamlessly integrates all of their bike and accessory brands with real-time inventory from local independent bike dealers (IBDs), creating the ultimate shopping destination for online bike buyers. By using Locally's OSM platform, Trek brings together the shopper journey across multiple brands, multiple channels, and multiple sellers across the globe.

Locally's OSM platform empowers Trek to create the best in class retail solution by merging Trek's functionality within the OSM headless platform. Designed to meet the demands of today's digitally savvy consumers, OSM enables a fluid, unified shopping journey across online and in-store channels whether customers shop online, use BOPIS (Buy Online, Pickup In-Store), local delivery, or simply visit local stores directly. With its global presence, OSM provides Trek with proprietary tools to deepen customer loyalty and remove barriers, ensuring every interaction strengthens the consumer's relationship with the Trek brand.

"At Trek, we're dedicated to making our brand accessible to cyclists everywhere," said Steve Novoselac, vice president of IT and digital at Trek. "With Locally's support, we launched 'Consumer Choice' on trekbikes.com, a marketplace combining local store inventory with our full product range, all in one unified shopping experience. The Locally partnership strengthens Trek's commitment to serving customers across all channels, making trekbikes.com the ultimate resource for every cyclist."

Massey continued, "By partnering with Locally, Trek provides shoppers with a nearly omnipresent shopping experience, stitching together local pickup and e-commerce options into a single, bike-buying experience. Shoppers don't have to choose between online and nearby or DTC and IBD. All options are always available in the Omni-Seller Marketplace. By providing unlimited choices for shoppers, Trek can simultaneously support their bike-riding (B2C) and bike-selling (B2B) customers."

In addition, the OSM platform provides brands with tools for coordinating different fulfillment channels, mixed-cart shopping, and ensuring easy payments to local dealers through Locally's Cart API. The platform gives consumers the option to check local inventory before making a purchase and to choose their preferred payment and the fulfillment method that best suits their lifestyle.

For more information, visit: https://join.locally.com/

About Trek Bicycle

Trek Bicycle is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of bicycles and related products. Trek believes the bicycle can be a simple solution to many of the world's most complex problems and is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent people from using bicycles more often for transportation, recreation, and inspiration.

About Locally

Locally creates an integrated shopping experience for consumers by bridging online and offline retail. With tech implemented by over 1,000 major brands, Locally is the industry leader in online-to-offline shopping solutions. Locally's tools are powered by real-time inventory from over 47,000 retailers worldwide and are utilized by more than 55 million shoppers every month. To learn more about Locally's online-to-offline shopping solutions, visit join.locally.com.

SOURCE Locally