L'OCCITANE to take centre stage at the IUCN Congress to contribute to a 'nature-positive' world

The IUCN Congress brings together decision-makers from government, civil society, indigenous groups, business and academia to discuss and develop solutions to the world's most pressing conservation and sustainability challenges.

Climate, biodiversity and human and economic well-being are closely linked, and their connection has been made all the more visible by the pandemic. L'OCCITANE has a clear visionary approach regarding biodiversity, which has been at the core of its products, business model and commitments to society and nature since it was born in Provence in 1976.

Doing business in harmony with nature conservation

We live on a fragile planet with finite resources. Today, the world is at a turning point for tackling the climate crisis and halting the loss of biodiversity through mitigation and adaptation. As a group that takes inspiration from nature and relies on its resources and on communities' know-how for how best to work with those resources, the L'OCCITANE Group is committed to contributing to a nature-positive world through the following actions.

Delivering dramatic change to mitigate the climate crisis and anticipate its consequences.

Protecting and restoring cultivated and natural biodiversity within and beyond our value chains.

Empowering all people in our communities and forging lasting and fruitful business relationships with our partners – farmers, researchers, entrepreneurs and NGOs – from Provence to Burkina Faso and Brazil .



L'OCCITANE at the IUCN Congress

L'OCCITANE will participate in the Forum, a global marketplace for conservation science that will include high-level dialogues and capacity-building sessions spanning all the Sustainable Development Goals.

It will also host a booth in the Exhibition, where L'OCCITANE en Provence will showcase its work and initiatives focused on sustainably manage biodiversity and mitigate the climate crisis to the public.

Congress participants will have the opportunity to learn more about L'OCCITANE's extensive efforts to sustain biodiversity in the south of France during field Excursions that will be made available to registered attendees.

