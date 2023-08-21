LOCHNER ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF NATIONAL AVIATION PRACTICE

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, is pleased to announce the establishment of a national aviation practice and the associated leadership team. This pivotal step marks an expansion of the company's commercial, general, and military aviation service offerings following the recent acquisitions of Armstrong Consultants and K Friese + Associates.

Chris Nocks, PE, is leading the Western Division, overseeing operations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. He brings to the role more than 20 years of experience servings as a principal and engineering operations manager for Armstrong Consultants and a Captain/Civil Engineer Officer in the U.S. Air Force.

Kirk Evans, PE, is leading the Central Division, with a focus on Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Kirk has more than 16 years of airport experience, most recently serving as Lochner's aviation director. He also holds the role of senior project manager and business development leader, orchestrating the firm's transition to servicing larger commercial service airports such as Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, among others.

Justin Pietz is leading the National Planning Division, spearheading aviation planning services on a national scale. Leveraging his former role as principal and planning director for Armstrong Consultants, Justin has more than 23 years of aviation and planning experience. As an FAA-licensed private pilot, he brings firsthand understanding of airport user needs.

Lochner Board Chairman and CEO Terry Ruhl emphasized the significance of the promotions, stating, "Chris, Kirk, and Justin are highly respected and exceptional leaders within our organization. They will assume responsibility for driving strategy execution, business operations, and growth and sales for our national aviation practice, as well as furthering our staff development and recruitment initiatives. I have full confidence that their leadership will be impactful for our organization and our airport clients."

Lochner acquired Armstrong Consultants in December of 2022 expanding its geographic presence and service offering to aviation clients throughout the Western U.S. In May of 2023, Lochner acquired K Friese + Associates, adding additional aviation experience in Central Texas, with a focus on work at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, one of the fastest growing airports in the country.

About Lochner 

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

