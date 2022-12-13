LOCHNER EXPANDS SERVICES TO CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of transportation infrastructure planning and engineering services, is expanding its geographic presence and service offering to Central Pennsylvania.

As part of the firm's effort to grow both transportation service offerings and geographically within the state, Lochner welcomes Doug George, PE and Keith Lilley, PE as Vice Presidents and Sr. Managers.

Doug has 29 years of experience in project management, contract/program management, and engineering for transportation infrastructure projects and programs. His experience spans the state of Pennsylvania, where he has most recently been serving as Transportation Practice Leader responsible for statewide business development/growth while managing and supporting multiple contracts with several Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) districts/deputates and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC).

Keith brings 23 years of experience in project management and engineering. He began his career as transportation construction inspector with the PennDOT District 8-0. Since, he has served PennDOT, PTC, and other Pennsylvania clients as well as the Maryland State Highway Administration, and West Virginia Department of Transportation, as a consultant roadway engineer and project manager. Keith has been responsible for all aspects of roadway design from conceptual studies thru final.

At Lochner, Doug and Keith will continue to grow Lochner's market presence in the state, in collaboration with the firm's Pittsburgh-based staff. They will also work alongside regional and executive leadership to identify strategic partners and project opportunities.

Lochner has been successfully supporting state and local agency clients for more than 18 years, offering traffic planning, analysis, and engineering; roadway and interstate design; bridge design for preservation, rehabilitation, complex design, and is a statewide leader in accelerated bridge construction (ABC). Doug and Keith will lead Lochner's new Harrisburg area office with a focus on better supporting the firm's Central and Eastern Pennsylvania clients and further bolstering the firm's highway engineering expertise and capabilities.

"We are pleased to have Doug and Keith join Lochner in Central Pennsylvania. Both are highly respected and accomplished within engineering across the state. Their addition to the team is an exciting step forward in Lochner's continued growth within Pennsylvania and beyond." Ryan Gargan, PE, Vice President and Area Manager.

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and right-of-way services for surface transportation, rail, transit, and aviation clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.125 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

