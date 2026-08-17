Lochner Rebrands as Egis, Advancing Growth Strategy Across the U.S.

Following its 2025 merger, the company has unified under the Egis brand to accelerate growth, expand capabilities, and deliver enhanced solutions for infrastructure clients.

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading professional services firm with more than 80 years of experience delivering public infrastructure solutions, today announced it has officially rebranded as Egis. The transition marks a significant milestone in the company's integration into the global Egis organization, a recognized leader in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations, and mobility services.

The rebranding represents the next phase of integration following the merger completed on July 23, 2025. As Egis continues to prioritize expansion across the U.S. and North America, the unified brand reinforces the company's long-term commitment to growth in the transportation, water, energy, and environmental markets while strengthening its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions for clients.

"The transition of Lochner and its family of companies to the Egis brand is a pivotal moment," said Laurent Germain, CEO of Egis Group. "Coming together under one brand strengthens our position in the U.S. market and enables us to draw on the full capabilities of our global network to help clients solve their most complex challenges. This rebrand reflects not only who we are today, but also our vision for the future—to expand our presence, broaden our expertise, and create lasting value for the clients and communities we serve."

With a combined U.S. workforce of more than 1,500 professionals spanning 70 offices, Egis' engineers, practice teams, and project managers provide a full range of consulting and technical services, encompassing every aspect of mobility and the built environment. Since 1945, Egis in the U.S. has developed a tradition of engineering excellence, enhancing communities across the nation.

About Egis

Egis is an international consultancy active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations, and mobility services. Operating in 70 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 23,500 employees at the service of its clients, developing cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects.

Through its wide range of capabilities, Egis is a key player in the collective organization of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world. The company is ranked No. 17 in Engineering News-Record's Top 225 International Design Firms and No. 7 in Transportation.

| Linkedin: Egis | Instagram: @egisgroup | X: @egis | Facebook: @egisgroup

Press contacts

Laura White Isabelle Mayrand VP of Marketing and Communications Egis Americas Group Chief Public Affairs and Corporate Communication Officer Tel.: +1 701 269 2110 Tel.: +33 6 17 10 29 70 [email protected] [email protected]





SOURCE Egis