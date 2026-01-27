LOCHNER WELCOMES CHARLOTTE MADDOX AS NATIONAL WATER PRACTICE LEAD

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lochner, an Egis Group company, is pleased to announce that Charlotte A. Maddox, PE, D.WRE, CFM has joined the firm as National Water Practice Lead. In this role, Maddox will provide strategic leadership for Lochner's national water practice, supporting growth, operational excellence, and the delivery of water, wastewater, stormwater, and water resources programs across the United States.

Charlotte A. Maddox, PE, D.WRE, CFM

Maddox brings nearly 30 years of experience leading large, multidisciplinary teams and delivering complex water and infrastructure programs for public- and private-sector clients. Her career spans executive leadership, business line management, and technical delivery, with a record of driving growth, improving operational performance, and leading transformational initiatives within large engineering organizations.

Prior to joining Lochner, Maddox held senior executive leadership roles at AtkinsRéalis, where she most recently served as National Business Line Leader for Water Markets. In that role, she was responsible for operational, strategic, and growth initiatives across the U.S. water business, leading national teams and driving organic growth within a newly reorganized business line.

"Charlotte is a nationally recognized leader in the water industry with an exceptional reputation of building high-performing teams and delivering complex programs," said Terry Ruhl, CEO of Lochner. "Her strategic insight and deep technical expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our water practice nationwide."

Maddox holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Florida and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering with a water resources specialty from the University of South Florida. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in Florida and holds multiple professional certifications. A Fellow of both the National Society of Professional Engineers and the Florida Engineering Society, Maddox has received national and state-level honors recognizing her leadership and technical excellence and served on several national and state professional boards.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for aviation, surface transportation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No. 98 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

In July 2025, Lochner merged with Egis Group, a global leader in architecture, consulting, engineering, operations, and mobility services, positioning Lochner as the cornerstone of Egis' U.S. growth strategy.

About Egis

Egis is an international consultancy active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations, and mobility services. Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 22,000 employees at the service of its clients, developing cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects.

Through its range of capabilities, Egis is a key player in the collective organization of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world. The company is ranked No. 17 in Engineering News-Record's Top International Design Firms and No. 7 in Transportation.

CONTACT: Laura White

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

737.704.3080

SOURCE H.W. Lochner, Inc.