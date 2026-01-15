LOCHNER WELCOMES STEPHANIE REED AS PROGRAM DIRECTOR OF PROGRAM MANAGEMENT ADVISORY PRACTICE

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lochner, an Egis Group company, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Reed, LEED AP, has joined the firm as Program Director. In this role, Reed will strengthen Lochner's Program Management Advisory Practice, providing strategic oversight and leadership for complex, large-scale capital investment programs.

Reed brings more than 17 years of experience delivering complex, large-scale, public and private sector construction and infrastructure programs. Her background includes senior leadership roles overseeing portfolios ranging from hundreds of millions to multi-billion-dollar capital programs, with deep expertise in program governance, stakeholder coordination, risk management, and delivery within active operational environments.

Prior to joining Lochner, Reed served as Senior Program Manager within Amazon's Global Engineering, Maintenance, & Sustainability – North American Design and Construction organization. In this role, she led the design and construction execution planning for hundreds of facilities nationwide and supported the delivery of the company's annual capital investment plan. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership roles with the City and County of Denver, including Program Director for the Mayor's Office of the National Western Center, where she led delivery of the $750+ million, multi-year campus redevelopment program involving complex phasing, equity partner coordination, and continuous public operations.

"Stephanie's experience delivering highly complex programs within public-sector environments makes her exceptionally well-suited to lead large capital investment programs for our clients," said Danielle Smith, West Regional Manager at Lochner. "Her ability to navigate stakeholder needs, manage risk, and maintain schedule and budget discipline while building strong, collaborative teams will be a tremendous asset to clients and Lochner's program management team."

Reed holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from the University of Central Missouri and is a LEED Accredited Professional.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for aviation, surface transportation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No. 98 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

In July 2025, Lochner merged with Egis Group, a global leader in architecture, consulting, engineering, operations, and mobility services, positioning Lochner as the cornerstone of Egis' U.S. growth strategy.

About Egis

Egis is an international consultancy active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations, and mobility services. Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 22,000 employees at the service of its clients, developing cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects.

Through its wide range of capabilities, Egis is a key player in the collective organization of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world. The company is ranked No. 17 in Engineering News-Record's Top International Design Firms and No. 7 in Transportation.

CONTACT: Laura White

Director of Marketing and Business Development

[email protected]

737.704.3080, 701.269.2110 (cell)

SOURCE H.W. Lochner, Inc.