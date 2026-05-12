Lock In 2025 Prices at Holy Name Open House Before Season Event Ends This Weekend

The free, no-obligation Open House Weekend offers visitors an opportunity to tour the peaceful cemetery grounds and mausoleum, learn more about Catholic burial and cremation options, and meet one-on-one with caring Memorial Planning Advisors who can answer questions and guide families through the pre-planning process.

"Pre-planning is one of the most thoughtful and loving decisions families can make for one another," said Joseph Heckel, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "It provides peace of mind, removes uncertainty during difficult times, and allows loved ones to make important decisions together with clarity, dignity, and faith."

During the Open House Weekend, families will also have access to special event-only savings and flexible financing opportunities. Visitors who make arrangements during the event can lock in 2025 pricing before prices increase following the conclusion of the Spring Open House season on May 18.

Holy Name Cemetery & Mausoleum features a beautiful park-like setting, traditional burial spaces, private family estate options, chapel mausoleum crypts, and glass-front cremation niches designed to provide a sacred and prayerful place of remembrance.

Families can also explore the ministry's newly redesigned website at www.rcancem.org/open-house/holy-name, featuring simplified navigation, high-definition visuals, and Gabriel, the fully conversational Virtual Angel Assistant, available 24 hours a day to help visitors learn more about cemetery locations, services, and pre-planning options.

No appointments are necessary, and families are welcome to attend at any time during event hours.

Event Details

Holy Name Cemetery & Mausoleum

823 West Side Avenue

Jersey City, NJ 07304

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, RSVP, and complete event details, visit www.rcancem.org/open-house/holy-name.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark