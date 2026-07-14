Lockhart Solar PV IV Project Reaches Commercial Operations, Expanding Total Facility Capacity to More than 530 MW

Lockhart IV adds 80 MW of solar capacity, enough to power approximately 40,000 homes and businesses annually.

The completed Lockhart Solar and Storage complex now comprises 365 MW of solar capacity and 173.7 MW of battery storage.

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra-Gen, one of the largest independent, integrated renewable energy producers in the United States, jointly owned by Masdar and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, announced today that its Lockhart Solar PV IV project has reached commercial operations.

The 80-megawatt (MW) solar project in San Bernardino County expands Terra-Gen's renewable energy portfolio in California and will provide enough electricity to power approximately 40,000 homes and businesses annually through a long-term power purchase agreement with a California load-serving entity.

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"We are excited to bring the Lockhart IV project online and continue investing in projects that help meet the growing electricity demand and create economic, social and environmental positive impact," said John O'Connor, chief executive officer of Terra-Gen. "With more than 15 GW of projects in our development pipeline, we are well positioned to continue delivering reliable, sustainable energy at scale that can help satisfy the energy needs of today and tomorrow."

Construction of the Lockhart IV project created more than 220 jobs at peak activity, and crews completed over 122,000 work hours with no lost-time incidents. Cupertino Electric served as the project's engineering, procurement and construction contractor.

The Lockhart IV project is the final phase of the Lockhart Solar and Storage facility. With all four phases now operational, the facility has a total capacity of 365 MW of solar generation and 173.7 MW of battery storage, enough to meet the annual needs of more than 350,000 homes and businesses.

Situated on approximately 4,000 acres of private land, the complete Lockhart Solar and Storage operational facility includes nearly 1 million solar modules and 248 battery enclosures. The project utilizes the existing gen-tie line connecting to Southern California Edison's Kramer Junction Substation.

About Terra-Gen

Terra-Gen, LLC is a leading U.S. developer, owner and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects in North America. Terra-Gen's gross operating portfolio comprises 4.2 GW of wind, solar and battery storage projects, including 5.6 GWh of energy storage facilities across 34 renewable power sites throughout the U.S., predominantly in California and Texas. Terra-Gen is owned by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar ("Masdar"), the United Arab Emirates' clean energy powerhouse, and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, a leading global investment manager with US$24.5 billion in direct infrastructure assets. For more information, visit www.terra-gen.com.

Terra-Gen media contact: Paty Mitchell, [email protected]

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is leading the global energy transformation by investing in, developing and operating renewable energy projects that deliver commercial returns while providing reliable, affordable clean power worldwide.

With over 20 years' experience in renewables, Masdar has a diverse, derisked portfolio totaling over 65 gigawatts (GW) across six continents, including the world's fastest-growing energy markets.

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

For more information please visit: https://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and https://x.com/Masdar.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in renewables, digital infrastructure, waste management, water utilities and transportation / logistics sectors in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on ESG and proactive asset management.

Igneo manages US$24.5 billion worth of assets as of 31 March 2026 on behalf of more than 200 investors around the world.

For more information, visit igneoip.com.

SOURCE Terra-Gen Operating Company, LLC