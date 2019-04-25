Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Selects iBASEt for Next Generation Manufacturing Execution

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt announced today a contract agreement with aerospace company Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). The company has chosen iBASEt's digital manufacturing suite as its next generation manufacturing execution system (MES) for its Aeronautics division, which designs and manufactures military aircrafts.

iBASEt's MES solution offers better visibility, control and velocity to aerospace and defense manufacturers like Lockheed Martin. The solution is designed to improve manufacturing spans, quality and compliance by giving plant managers complete visibility into their product production and offers better efficiency and continuous improvement through data capture and analysis.

"As iBASEt continues to expand in aerospace and defense on a global scale, our contract agreement with Lockheed Martin showcases the company's commitment to assisting clients in establishing a foundation for their digital manufacturing," said Naveen Poonian, President of iBASEt. "iBASEt's MES solution is designed to help Lockheed Martin modernize manufacturing operations to efficiently meet global demand for aircraft production while helping to reduce operational cost."

About Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Lockheed Martin's Aeronautics business area is a leader in the design, development, systems integration, production, and support of advanced military aircraft. Rapid prototyping, simulation-based virtual design, and composite process development are just a few of the many engineering proficiencies that make this company preeminent in the aeronautics industry.

Aeronautics is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with additional production and operations facilities in Clarksburg, West Virginia; Greenville, South Carolina; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Marietta, Georgia; Meridian, Mississippi; Palmdale, California; and Pinellas Park, Florida.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a leading provider of software solutions for complex, highly regulated industries, like Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Nuclear, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, and Shipbuilding. iBASEt's Digital Manufacturing software streamlines and integrates Manufacturing Execution System and Operations Management (MES/MOM), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Enterprise Quality Management Systems (EQMS) for operations and Supplier Quality Management. iBASEt's software is implemented by many leading industrial organizations as part of their enterprise Digital Thread initiatives.

