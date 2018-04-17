Lockheed Martin Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Webcast

BETHESDA, Md., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its first quarter 2018 earnings results conference call on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Bruce Tanner, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss first quarter 2018 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. First quarter 2018 results will be published prior to the market opening on Tuesday, April 24.

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available for download on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, May 8, at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available here.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

