Lockheed Martin Announces First Title-Sponsored Space and Air Show, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to Fly

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will serve as the title sponsor for the first-ever Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show, Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020. It will be held at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, near downtown Orlando. The show will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and it will feature numerous company air, ground and space assets.

Lockheed Martin has a 60-year history in central Florida, including executing programs in the Orlando, Tampa, and Space Coast areas. This work includes aviation, space exploration, missiles, fire control, and training and simulation programs. The company's regional workforce is growing and currently has hundreds of jobs available in central Florida to support recent contract wins.

"We look forward to giving visitors from central Florida and from across the nation a firsthand glimpse into the exciting technologies and capabilities we provide our military and our allies to help them protect lives and liberties around the world," said Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and CEO, Lockheed Martin.

The space and air show is produced by B. Lilley Productions, an event management company specializing in the production of air shows. In 2020, they'll also produce events in New York, New York, Atlanta, Georgia, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Ocean City, Maryland.

"Our entire organization is extremely honored to work with Lockheed Martin in creating this signature North American aerospace event," said Bryan Lilley, chief executive officer, B. Lilley Productions. "Showcasing Lockheed Martin's vast portfolio brings together an unprecedented display of air, ground and space assets."

The Orlando Sanford International Airport serves three million passengers annually. It was opened in 1942 as a World War II fighter and bomber training base.

"With the Orlando area's first space and air show of the new millennium, we are excited to bring this unique thrill and excitement to central Florida," said Diane Crews, Orlando Sanford Airport CEO. "Lockheed Martin's reputation for excellence will propel the show to a national level. We can't wait!"

Tickets go on sale during Veterans' Day weekend in November 2019 with pricing announced then. The dedicated LMSAS website is www.spaceandairshow.com.

