Lockheed Martin Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Webcast

BETHESDA, Md., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its second quarter earnings results conference call on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT. James Taiclet, president and chief executive officer; Ken Possenriede, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss second quarter financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Second quarter results will be published prior to the market opening on Tuesday, July 21.

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available for download on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available here.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

