Lockheed Martin Begins Expansion in Arkansas, Breaks Ground on New Production Facility

The new Long Range Fires Production Facility adds more than 70,000-square-feet of production and office space to the current property in Highland Industrial Park, supporting increased orders for the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), the Low-Cost Reduced-Range Practice Rocket (LCRRPR) and other associated work.

"This new building represents Lockheed Martin's long-standing commitment to meeting our customers' current and future needs, as well as bringing more high-paying jobs to the Camden area," said Justin Routon, site director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control's facility in Camden. "Our facility has a long record of precision manufacturing and on-time deliveries, which is the reason Lockheed Martin continues to invest in our Camden Operations and this is an exciting first step in our expansion process."

Building construction is slated for completion in the beginning of 2021.

Camden Operations is Lockheed Martin's Precision Fires Center of Excellence. For additional information on our products and facility, visit our website.

