Lockheed Martin CFO to Speak at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Lockheed Martin

06 Mar, 2024, 09:00 ET

BETHESDA, Md., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 13 at 10:15 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. ET.

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com.

