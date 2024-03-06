Lockheed Martin CFO to Speak at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

BETHESDA, Md., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 13 at 10:15 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. ET.

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

