U.S. Missile Defense Agency selects Lockheed Martin to provide its Next Generation Interceptor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, the Missile Defense Agency selected Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] to deliver the nation's new homeland missile defense capability, the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI).

Lockheed Martin, as the MDA's NGI prime contractor, will provide the most modern, reliable, and technically advanced interceptor in the history of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system. The multiple-kill vehicle interceptor is designed to protect the homeland against long range ballistic missile threats from rogue nations.

Artist Notional Rendering of NGI in flight. Photo credit: Lockheed Martin.

"Lockheed Martin is proud to partner with the MDA on a revolutionary interceptor to advance our nation's security. We are committed to delivering reliable interceptors that will seamlessly integrate with the GMD system and can rapidly evolve with the threat," said Sarah Hiza, vice president and general manager of Strategic and Missile Defense at Lockheed Martin. "We stand ready to support our customer for decades to come with a solution capable of protecting the nation from current and future threats."

Protecting What Matters Most

Lockheed Martin remains focused on providing MDA an interceptor solution that is capable, mature, reliable, and affordable. The program continues on its path to the Critical Design Review, integration with the broader weapon system and flight testing. Lockheed Martin's NGI program embraces digital tools, processes, and technologies as an enabler to meet our customers' production needs today and well into the future.

Lockheed Martin is committed to delivering the first NGI in advance of the warfighter's need.

Partnering for the Future of Missile Defense

Lockheed Martin has an extensive understanding of the end-to-end missile defense mission and is committed to maintaining a positive and transparent relationship with the MDA. For NGI, the company is leveraging investments in kill vehicle technology, combat-proven exo-atmospheric threat intercept experience, and nearly seven decades providing the nation with strategic missile systems. The company pioneered hit-to-kill intercept technologies our customers rely on today. New and modern Lockheed Martin facilities, built for the homeland missile defense mission, recently opened in Huntsville, Alabama and under construction in Courtland, Alabama represent corporate dedication to NGI.

The views expressed are those of Lockheed Martin and do not constitute an endorsement by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

