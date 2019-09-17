Lockheed Martin Continues Advanced EOTS Development
The company estimates Advanced EOTS will save over $1 billion in life cycle cost
Sep 17, 2019, 09:00 ET
BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has continued development of its Advanced Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS), which offers crystal clear resolution, unmatched multi-spectral range and significant cost savings for the F-35 Lightning II.
Advanced EOTS includes a larger aperture and provides pilots with multi-spectral sensing options such as high-resolution Mid-Wave IR, Short-Wave IR and Near IR. Utilizing the same volume and weight, Advanced EOTS is effortless to integrate into the F-35 Lightning II with the "plug and play" feature.
Additionally, because of increased reliability and reduced costs per operating hour, Advanced EOTS is expected to provide more than $1 billion in life cycle cost savings for users.
"We understand the importance of providing pilots with the most advanced technologies available today," said Michael Williamson, vice president of Sensors & Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.
Lockheed Martin is prepared to integrate Advanced EOTS on the F-35 should customers require the upgrade as part of F-35 follow on modernization. Advanced EOTS was funded through internal investment and was vetted through Operational Analysis against the most demanding F-35 missions. It provides enhanced performance for both air-to-air and air-to ground day and night missions.
With Advanced EOTS, customers get significantly expanded capabilities, greatly increased performance, higher reliability and sizable sustainment savings.
About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
SOURCE Lockheed Martin
Share this article