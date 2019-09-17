Lockheed Martin Continues Advanced EOTS Development

Additionally, because of increased reliability and reduced costs per operating hour, Advanced EOTS is expected to provide more than $1 billion in life cycle cost savings for users.

"We understand the importance of providing pilots with the most advanced technologies available today," said Michael Williamson, vice president of Sensors & Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

Lockheed Martin is prepared to integrate Advanced EOTS on the F-35 should customers require the upgrade as part of F-35 follow on modernization. Advanced EOTS was funded through internal investment and was vetted through Operational Analysis against the most demanding F-35 missions. It provides enhanced performance for both air-to-air and air-to ground day and night missions.

With Advanced EOTS, customers get significantly expanded capabilities, greatly increased performance, higher reliability and sizable sustainment savings.

