Lockheed Martin Declares First Quarter 2024 Dividend

23 Jan, 2024

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2024 dividend of $3.15 per share. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2024, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2024.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 122,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

