Lockheed Martin Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend

Jun 27, 2019, 14:58 ET

BETHESDA, Md., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2019 dividend of $2.20 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 27, 2019, to holders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 3, 2019.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

