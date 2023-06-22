Lockheed Martin Declares Third Quarter 2023 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2023 dividend of $3.00 per share. The dividend is payable on September 22, 2023, to holders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2023.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

