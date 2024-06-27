Lockheed Martin Declares Third Quarter 2024 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2024 dividend of $3.15 per share. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2024, to holders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2024.

