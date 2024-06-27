Lockheed Martin Declares Third Quarter 2024 Dividend

News provided by

Lockheed Martin

Jun 27, 2024, 16:58 ET

BETHESDA, Md., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2024 dividend of $3.15 per share. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2024, to holders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2024.

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

Also from this source

Lockheed Martin-Built GOES-U Weather Satellite Successfully Launched

Lockheed Martin-Built GOES-U Weather Satellite Successfully Launched

An advanced weather satellite built by Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) launched today from ...
Lockheed Martin Selected to Develop Next Generation Weather Satellite Constellation

Lockheed Martin Selected to Develop Next Generation Weather Satellite Constellation

NASA has selected Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] to develop and build the nation's next generation weather satellite constellation, Geostationary...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics