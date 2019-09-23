Lockheed Martin Earns Dow Jones Sustainability Index Rankings for Seventh Consecutive Year

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) was named to the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which include top companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on best-in-class sustainability practices and environmental, social and economic (ESG) benchmarks. This is Lockheed Martin's sixth consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and its seventh consecutive year on the North American Index.

Of the 2,500 publicly traded companies eligible for inclusion on the 2019 World Index, only 318 earned a place, including Lockheed Martin. In fact, Lockheed Martin is the only North American prime defense contractor represented on the 2019 World Index. Lockheed Martin was also one of 141 out of 600 eligible companies to earn a place on the North American Index.

"Sustainable thinking permeates everything we do at Lockheed Martin – from technology R&D and talent management to facilities management and supply chain operations," said Lockheed Martin Senior Vice President of Ethics and Enterprise Assurance Leo S. Mackay, Jr. "Connecting sustainability priorities to our business model is how Lockheed Martin continues to grow as a global innovation leader and perform with excellence. We're honored by DJSI's recognition of our sustainability, transparency and good governance practices."

Launched in 1999, the DJSI is produced by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, an investment specialist focused exclusively on sustainable investing. It is the first global index to track leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM's analysis of financially material ESG factors and S&P DJI's robust index methodology. It is used by investors interested in generating long-term value.

"We congratulate Lockheed Martin for being included in the DJSI World Index. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities," said Manjit Jus, head of ESG Ratings at RobecoSAM, "This year – which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI – record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices."

To learn more about Lockheed Martin's commitment to sustainability, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/sustainability.

To learn more about the 2019 DJSI, visit https://www.robecosam.com/csa/.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

